Police appeal after raiders target two RS McColl shops

Police are investigating two attempted robberies at newsagents in Glenrothes.

They both happened on Tuesday, January 2.

The first incident took place at RS McColl in Parbroath Road around 8.20pm.

Just 25 minutes later, around 8.45 pm, raiders struck at RS McColl in North Street.

Two men entered the premises and threatened a staff member with a knife before demanding money and goods. In both instances, they have left empty handed.

Now police have appealed for witnesses.

The first suspect is described as in his early 20s, 5ft 8ins tall, of stocky build, with his face obscured, wearing a black and white striped top, dark-coloured trousers and dark-coloured trainers.

The second suspect is described as also being in his early 20s, 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, with his face obscured and wearing a dark grey hooded tracksuit top and light-coloured tracksuit bottoms with two dark-coloured pockets on the rear.

Detective Inspector Chris Mill of CID in Fife Division said: “Both staff members showed great courage during what was a distressing experience.

‘‘We are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry to trace the perpetrators.

“Given the distance between the two premises, it’s possible that a vehicle or bikes were used and we’re urging anyone in the local community who may have seen these men, or any suspicious vehicles in the area, to get in touch as soon as possible.

“We’d also ask any local business owners or staff members who may have seen the men described within their shop earlier in the day to contact us. Be assured that we will use all resources at our disposal during this investigation, but please remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to us on 101, always dialling 999 when a crime is in progress.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2924 of January 2, or report this anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.