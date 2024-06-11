Police appeal after two-car crash on A92 dual carriageway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have made an appeal for information after a two-vehicle crash on the A92.

It happened at Newport around 7:30am on Tuesday, and involved a black Seat and a grey Skoda. The crash was on the northbound carriageway between Forgans Roundabout and Tay Road Bridge. Police said a 22-year-old female driver of the Seat was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee to be checked over.

Constable Fraser Butter said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash and we are making an appeal to any motorists who were travelling on the road at the time who may have dash-cam footage which could be of significance.

