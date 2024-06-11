Police appeal after two-car crash on A92 dual carriageway
It happened at Newport around 7:30am on Tuesday, and involved a black Seat and a grey Skoda. The crash was on the northbound carriageway between Forgans Roundabout and Tay Road Bridge. Police said a 22-year-old female driver of the Seat was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee to be checked over.
Constable Fraser Butter said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash and we are making an appeal to any motorists who were travelling on the road at the time who may have dash-cam footage which could be of significance.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0528 of Tuesday, 11 June, 2024.”
