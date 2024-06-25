Police appeal amid ‘significant conerns’ over missing Kirkcaldy man
Kieran McAlpine was reported missing from the Lang Toun, and was last seen around 8.10am on Monday in the Heatherywood area of Thornton. The 28-year-old is described as white, slim build, around 5ft 10, with short, black hair. When last seen, he was wearing black trousers or jeans and no top. He is known to have been driving a silver Ford Focus.
Inspector Murray Gibson said: “There are significant concerns for Kieran’s wellbeing and we are keen to trace him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well. We ask anyone with any information on his whereabouts, or possible sightings of him, to please come forward. Any information could prove vital to our efforts to find him. Please call police on 101, quoting incident 0603 of 24 June, 2024.”
