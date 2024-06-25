Police appeal amid ‘significant conerns’ over missing Kirkcaldy man

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have said there are “significant concerns” over a man reported missing in Kirkcaldy, and appealed for help to trace him.

Kieran McAlpine was reported missing from the Lang Toun, and was last seen around 8.10am on Monday in the Heatherywood area of Thornton. The 28-year-old is described as white, slim build, around 5ft 10, with short, black hair. When last seen, he was wearing black trousers or jeans and no top. He is known to have been driving a silver Ford Focus.