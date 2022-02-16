Police appeal as family concern grows for missing Fife man

Extensive searches have been made to locate Andrew Dykes who was last seen this afternoon in his home town of Rosyth.

The 45-year old has never gone missing before – and police say his family’s concern is growing.

Mr Dykes was last seen between 3:00pm and 4:00pm on Wednesday 16 in Castlandhill Road, Rosyth.

Missing Andrew Dykes

He is white, around 5ft. 4 inches in height, with a stocky build. He has very short dark hair, a pale complexion and dark stubble.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey t-shirt, blue jeans and white or grey coloured trainers.

He may be wearing a dark blue baseball cap. He is also carrying a grey coloured backpack.

Police said Andrew has expressed an interest in visiting Leven and enquiries are being carried out there.

Officers are also checking for any CCTV footage which may assist them in providing more detail regarding his movement.

Sergeant John Leslie said: “Our concern for Andrew is growing and extensive enquiries are under way to locate him.

“His family, understandably, is very upset and just want to know he is safe and well.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Andrew or who has any knowledge as to his whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2204 of 16 February.

