Police appeal as Fife sex attacker still on the loose

Police have issued a fresh appeal after a serious sexual assault in Methil.

The incident happened around 8pm on Tuesday, January 29, near to Laird Avenue.

A 20-year-old woman who had been walking in Herriot Crescent and onto Kirkland Road was approached by a man who pulled a knife on her before she was led to an area of wasteland and attacked.

You may also be interested in:

Fife farm bids to overturn veto on plans for derelict cottage

New owner of The Postings in Kirkcaldy reveals change of name

Bus service forced to miss Kirkcaldy road due to parked cars

The victim then managed to run off from the suspect and get help from members of the public at a nearby industrial estate.

A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the inquiry but later released without charge.

Officers are still keen to speak to anyone who can assist with this ongoing investigation and members of the public with information are asked to come forward.

The suspect is described as white, aged in his twenties, around 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build. He had light-brown curly hair and was described as wearing a dark-coloured waterproof jacket and dark-coloured tracksuit bottoms.

Detective Inspector Stuart Morris from Fife’s Public Protection Unit said: “It is now four weeks on from this attack and the male responsible is yet to be traced, despite the fantastic support we have received from the local community.

“I believe that someone within Methil, or the surrounding area will know who our suspect is and I’d ask them to search their conscience and get in touch with us so we can get justice for the young woman involved in this incident.

“Similarly, anyone with any other relevant information, who has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact us immediately.”

Those with information are asked to contact Fife’s Public Protection Unit via 101, quoting incident number 3508 of 29 January. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress