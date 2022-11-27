Part of the town centre was cordoned off again at the weekend after a derelict building went up in flames on Friday night.

The blaze in the upper floor above a former jewellers shop came two weeks after fire destroyed the Poundstretcher store just yards away.

Police said they were not linking the two blazes which have caused significant disruption for traders.

Fire crews tackle the latest blaze to hit Leven High Street (Pic Fife Jammer/facebook.com/fifeJFL)

But Chief Inspector Joanne McEwan said: “We are treating each very seriously with extensive enquiries being conducted. I would urge anyone with any information to get in touch.”

Poundstretcher was destroyed by a fire on Tuesday, November 8 which saw 60 firefighters race to the scene.

The building remains cordoned off and demolition work is due to begin within weeks.

On Friday evening, the upper floor of a building containing former jewellers shop, Masterton, and David Hay optician was badly damaged in another blaze.

Fire crews raced to the scene around 10:00pm with three appliances and a height appliance dispatched. On Saturday morning, fire crews remained at the scene with a hydraulic platform being used to carry out investigations. Police, gas engineers and council officers with crowds watching from behind the cordon. A host of businesses within the cordon remained closed.