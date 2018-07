Police are appealing for help to find Fife man, Leo Stewart.

The 22-year old from Methil was last see in Kirkcaldy on Tuesday.

He is described as being 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, with short dark brown receding hair.

Police Scotland are appealing for information to trace Leo’s current whereabouts.

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3082 of 27th July or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.