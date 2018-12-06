Police appeal for help to trace missing Fife pair

Police are appealing for help to trace a man and woman reported missing from the St Andrews area.

Concerns have been raised for the welfare of Scott Catley (34) and Naiomi Saverot or Catley (29) who are currently being treated as missing people.

Naiomi and Scott were last seen in the North Street area of St Andrews at 9pm on Wednesday, November 21.

Scott is described as white, 6ft tall, with receding fair hair, tattoos on his right arm and has an English accent.

He was last seen wearing a khaki-coloured Parka jacket with a fur hood, black jogging bottoms and black trainers. Scott usually wears a baseball-style cap.

Naiomi is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, with long blonde hair and has tattoos on her arms and hands.

She was last seen wearing a short jacket, which was black in colour with blue around the cuffs, and pink trainers. She may have a pink Superdry rucksack in her possession.

Anyone who may have seen either Scott or Naiomi, or who has information which may be relevant, is asked to get in touch with police.

Those with information can call St Andrews Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 1878 of 27th November 2018.