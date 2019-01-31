Police arrest man after Fife sex attack

Police have arrested a man in connection to a serious sexual assault in Fife.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening, when a 20-year-old woman was attacked in Methil.

She had been walking in Herriot Crescent and onto Kirkland Road when a man approached and presented a knife at her before forcing her onto an area of wasteland where she was attacked.

Police now say they have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the serious sexual assault.

Inquiries remain ongoing.

