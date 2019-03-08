Police car involved in three-vehicle crash on Oriel Road

Police are warning drivers to avoid Oriel road in Kirkcaldy after a three-car crash involving an police vehicle on an emergency callout this afternoon.

Officers were called to the crucial road at around 4.50pm today after the incident.

The road is closed in both directions.

Emergency services are in attendance. Picture: Debbie Clarke

Police have confirmed that a marked police vehicle was involved in the crash while on route to an emergency incident.

Firefighters and ambulances are on the scene.

Updates to follow

