Police close road after motorbike and car crash

Fife road policing officers are in attendance after a road traffic crash between a car and a motorcycle.

The incident happened around 1.05pm this afternoon at Main Street, Kelty.

The male motorcyclist has been taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with serious injuries.

Inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances.

The Kelty Bridge end of Main Street will remain closed for the foreseeable future while collision investigations take place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting incident number 1704 of 6th April.