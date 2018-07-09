Police close Windygates to Glenrothes road after fatal accident

A man has died in an accident which happened early this morning on a road between Leven and Glenrothes.

Police say that the man died in a crash which happened around 3.40am. No other vehicle was involved in the incident.

Online reports say a car left the road and ended up in a field.

The A911 Windygates-Glenrothes road was immediately closed by police investigating the circumstances of the accident, and it may remain closed for some time.

Diversions are in place.

A police spokesman said: “Police in Fife can confirm that the A911 Windygates to Glenrothes road is currently closed after a road traffic collision where a man sadly died.

“Officers were called at 3.40am to the one-car collision.

“The road will be closed for the next few hours to allow investigations to take place.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances.”