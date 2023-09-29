News you can trust since 1871
Police cordon off grounds after man’s body found outside Victoria Hospital

Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of a body outside Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 29th Sep 2023, 14:38 BST- 1 min read
A section of the entrance close to the hospital’s car parks in Lauder Road has been cordoned off as an investigation gets underway following the discovery of the man’s body early today.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.25am on Friday we were called to a report of the body of a man being found in the grounds of Victoria Hospital. The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”

Police said that a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

The body was found outside Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Scott Louden)The body was found outside Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Scott Louden)
NHS Fife said the hospital was open as normal and patients should attend any appointments they have scheduled.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of an ongoing incident in the grounds of the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. We are working with Police Scotland and patients with appointments should attend as planned.”

