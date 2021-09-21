Police criticise ‘unhelpful, inaccurate’ social media claims on Fife incident

The Fife division issued a short statement after a Facebook page flagged reports of a group of people carrying knives in the town - sparking many comments online.

Police described the post as “Inaccurate” and “unhelpful.”

It said: “To clarify, there were no groups of people carrying knives.”The statement added: “ We received a report of a man in possession of a bladed weapon in Park Road, Rosyth, around 8.35pm on Sunday.

Police thanked members of the public who assisted officers at the scene

“Nobody was injured and a 38-year-old man was arrested.

"He has been taken to hospital in Kirkcaldy as a precaution.”

It isn’t the first time police have criticised social media comment surrounding incidents.

In March 2021, an operation in Kirkcaldy attracted huge attention and comment.

Fife Police took social media commentators to task for speculating in the nature of what it said was a pre-planned operation.

It said: “Whilst we understand that the public may be concerned about police activity, unsubstantiated reports and speculation on social media sites can often be misleading and should not be the first port of call on receiving factual information or reporting incidents.”

