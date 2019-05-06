Police dog hailed after finding missing boy in Fife woodland

A police dog has been hailed as a hero for finding a child that been reported missing at a Fife park.

Officers were alerted at around 4.30pm on Friday, May 3 after reports that an eight-year-old boy had disappeared while playing at Gilvenbank Park in Glenrothes.

The eight-year-old was reported missing while visiting Gilvenbank Park in Glenrothes.

A number of police and local resources were deployed in the search of woodland area within the park with a police dog handling team also involved.

And it was specially trained police dog Oz that has been hailed for eventually locating the lost youngster.

Inspector Kirk Donnelly from Glenrothes Police Station said: “At around 4.30pm on Friday, May 3, local officers received a report of a missing eight-year-old boy in the area of Gilvenbank Park.

“A number of local resources were deployed along with PD Oz, who was instrumental in helping trace the boy, who was found at around 5.10pm.”

It’s understood the youngster was not injured during the ordeal.

