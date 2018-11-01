Police fears for missing Ryan Landels

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a missing man last seen in the Stratheden area of Fife.

Ryan Landels (29) was last seen at around 9am on Tuesday October 30.

Ryan is described as a white male, 5ft 7 inches tall, of medium build. He has shaved ginger hair, ginger stubble, brown eyes and when last seen was wearing a red t-shirt, grey hooded top, black parker jacket, navy jogging bottoms, black trainers and a navy wooly hat.

Ryan has links to both the Fife and Edinburgh areas.

Sergeant Colin Morrison of Cupar Police Station said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Ryan’s welfare and are eager to trace him as soon as possible.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen Ryan, or a man matching his description, to contact us immediately.

“In addition, anyone with information that can help us trace his whereabouts is asked to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Cupar Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 4343 of October 30, 2018.

