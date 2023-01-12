News you can trust since 1871
Police find body of man, 32, in Kirkcaldy woodland after helicopter search

The body of a man has been discovered in woodland in Kirkcaldy.

By Allan Crow
57 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 1:43pm

Police made the discovery near Gourlay Street in the town after a helicopter led a search across the area earlier this morning.

It was seen covering the nearby Bennochy Road, Strathkinnes Road and Strathallan areas of the Lang Toun.

Police confirmed the body of a 32-year old man had been found around 8:40am.

Pic: TSPL
It is not being treated as suspicious.

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

PoliceKirkcaldy