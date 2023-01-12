Police find body of man, 32, in Kirkcaldy woodland after helicopter search
The body of a man has been discovered in woodland in Kirkcaldy.
Police made the discovery near Gourlay Street in the town after a helicopter led a search across the area earlier this morning.
It was seen covering the nearby Bennochy Road, Strathkinnes Road and Strathallan areas of the Lang Toun.
Police confirmed the body of a 32-year old man had been found around 8:40am.
It is not being treated as suspicious.
A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.