Police find body of man, 32, in Kirkcaldy woodland after helicopter search

Police made the discovery near Gourlay Street in the town after a helicopter led a search across the area earlier this morning.

It was seen covering the nearby Bennochy Road, Strathkinnes Road and Strathallan areas of the Lang Toun.

Police confirmed the body of a 32-year old man had been found around 8:40am.

It is not being treated as suspicious.