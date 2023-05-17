The bodies were discovered after police responded to reports of concern for a person. The tragedy happened in a property in Orchardgate in Cupar on Tuesday lunchtime.

Emergency services called to the scene discovered the bodies of a man aged 23, and a woman aged 22. Police have said there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances. The cause of the deaths has not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a concern for person at a property in Orchardgate, Cupar. Emergency services attended and the bodies of a 23-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were found within. The deaths are not thought to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”