Police hunt flasher on Fife Coastal Path

Police in Fife are appealing for witnesses after a man exposed himself on the Fife Coastal Path.

The incident happened around 8.45pm last night on the Fife Coastal Path, near St Bridget’s Kirk in Dalgety Bay.

A 51-year-old woman was walking in the area when a man approached and exposed himself to her before making off from the area.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace the suspect and anyone who can assist officers with their investigation is asked to come forward.

He is described as white, between 35 and 40-years-old, average height, short cropped hair and was wearing a black vest and dark tracksuit bottoms with a red stripe down the leg.

Sergeant Kenny Bow from Dalgety Bay Police Station said: “The victim was left shaken by this incident and we are pursuing local lines of inquiry to identify the suspect.

“The area is very popular with dog walkers and a number of young people are believed to have been camping out in the area on Thursday night, so I would ask anyone who may have seen this male to come forward,

“We will have additional patrols in place along the local Coastal Path to speak with potential witnesses, offer reassurance to the local community and gather any evidence that can help identify the culprit.

“If you believe you have any information relevant to our inquiries then please contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Dalgety Bay Police Station via 101 and quote incident 4145 of June 7. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.