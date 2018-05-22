Police hunt for missing Bruce Millar

Police are appealing for help in tracing a man who has been missing for four days.

Bruce Millar has been reported missing from Kirkcaldy, having last been seen on the evening of Friday, May 18.

He is described as a white male, 5’9”, athletic/muscular build, spotty complexion, blue eyes, black hair, clean shaven although may have stubble.

He was last seen wearing a dark coloured sporty t-shirt and shorts, white socks and white Adidas trainers. He is well spoken.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are urging Bruce to get in touch to let us know he is safe and well.

“If anyone has information as to Bruce’s whereabouts please contact 101 quoting reference 4167 of May 21.”