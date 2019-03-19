Police hunt thieves after £35,000 raid at Fife jewellers

Police are appealing for information as part of an investigation into a break-in to a jewellers in Glenrothes.

The incident took place around 2.20am on Saturday, March 16, at Fennes Jewellery in Newark Road South.

A three-figure sum of cash and over £35,000 worth of rings, pendants and chains, earrings and bangles/bracelets were stolen.

Items ranging from a pair of celtic stud earrings worth £145 to an 18ct white gold diamond bubble ring worth £3,700 were taken.

Three men wearing all dark clothing, who may have been travelling in a vehicle, were seen in the area at this time and are believed to have been involved.

Detective Inspector Paul Dick of Fife’s CID said: “This incident has caused significant disruption to a local business, and a thorough investigation is underway.

“As part of this, we’d ask anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour, or any motorists or taxi drivers who were travelling in the area around this time and have dashcam footage, to contact us.

“Likewise, anyone who may recognise this jewellery or have been offered it for sale since this time is urged to get in touch with us or Crimestoppers anonymously.

“If you purchase a stolen item, knowingly or otherwise, this can be seized by officers at any time meaning a financial loss for yourself. Always check that a seller can provide proof of ownership.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0491 of 16th March 2019, or report this anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

