Police in Fife seek witnesses to serious assault

Police in Fife are seeking any witnesses to an incident which happened following the Cardenden fireworks display last Friday in which a teenager was seriously assaulted.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The incident happened at around 9.15pm on Friday November 9 in the Cardenden Road area.

“Emergency services attended and a 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 4308 of 9 November, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”