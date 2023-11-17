The find was made yesterday at an industrial estate in Elgin Street, Dunfermline , sparking response from the emergency services. Police Scotland confirmed today the items were historic, but needed to be disposed off safely.

In an update, it said that officers from the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team will carry out a controlled explosion at the premises. The force advised nearby residents to avoid the surrounding area , and asked householders are asked to close their doors and windows as a precaution