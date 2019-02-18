Police interview 34 people in Kirkcaldy murder investigation

Police have praised people in Kirkcaldy for their support of an ongoing investigation into the murder of 45-year-old man.

Kevin Byrne – known locally as Kevin Forrester – was found dead at his home in Alison Street, on Tuesday, February 5.

Police investigating the murder of Kevin Byrne (Pic: George McLuskie)

Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team staged a high profile exercise in the area on Sunday, conducting stop and interviews with members of the public and passing motorists within the area to gather information and identify potential witnesses.

They spoke to a total of 34 people, with some providing information that will be progressed by detectives.

Detective Inspector Carol Craig from the MIT said: “The one thing that has become abundantly clear during this investigation is that the local community are keen to speak with police and help us get the answers Kevin Byrne’s family deserve in relation to his murder.

“We are extremely grateful to all of those who spoke with us during Sunday afternoon and any relevant information will be appropriately acted upon.

“At this time, none of the statements we gathered have provided us with any new evidential leads to identify those responsible, but I remain confident that someone will have a vital piece of information that can help us bring Kevin’s killer to justice.

“If you believe you can assist with this investigation please contact police immediately.”

Contact the Major Investigation Team via 101 and quote incident number 915 of February 5. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.