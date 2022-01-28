Police are investigating the 'unexplained' death of a woman who was found at a property in Kirkcaldy High Street this morning.

It is understood the woman was found at a property in the east end of Kirkcaldy High Street, near the Nickel & Dime store, early this morning.

She was transferred to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, but police said she passed away a short time later.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of the death of a woman who was found at a property on High Street in Kirkcaldy early on the morning of Friday, January 28.

“She was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where she died a short time later.

“Her death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

