Police investigate 'unexplained' death of woman at Kirkcaldy property
Police are investigating the ‘unexplained’ death of a woman who was found at a Kirkcaldy property today.
It is understood the woman was found at a property in the east end of Kirkcaldy High Street, near the Nickel & Dime store, early this morning.
She was transferred to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, but police said she passed away a short time later.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of the death of a woman who was found at a property on High Street in Kirkcaldy early on the morning of Friday, January 28.
“She was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where she died a short time later.
“Her death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”