Emergency services were called to Whitehall Avenue at around 6.45pm last night (Thursday).

Officers are now trying to determine how the 48-year-old man died.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called to an address in Whitehall Avenue in Cardenden at around 6.45pm on Thursday, July, 15, 2021 following the sudden death of a 48-year-old man.

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a 48-year-old man in Cardenden. Pic: John Devlin.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

Anyone with information relating to the incident should call 101.

