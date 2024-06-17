Police investigation after man’s body found in Kirkcaldy woodland
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are investigating the discovery of a body in a woodland in Kirkcaldy
Emergency services were called to Victoria Road shortly before midday, and confirmed the death which is being treated as “unexplained” while inquiries continue. A footpath has been closed while these get underway.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.55am on Monday, 17 June, 2024, police were called to a report of a person found unresponsive in a wooded area next to Victoria Road, Kirkcaldy. Emergency services attended and they were pronounced dead at the scene. The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.