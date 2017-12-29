Police launch search to find missing Jay (13)

Police have launched a search for a missing teenage boy in Kirkcaldy.

Jay Begbie (13) was report reported missing from the Lochlea Grove area of the town on Wednesday.

There have been reports he attended the Christmas Market in Edinburgh, but officers are growing concerned for his welfare.

Jay is described as 5’8” tall, slim built, with short brown, curly hair.

He is believed to be wearing an orange jacket, black jeans and black trainers.

Kirkcaldy community sergeant, Jimmy Adamson said: “We believe Jay was in Edinburgh at the Christmas Market and in Princes Street and Waverley Station on the afternoon of Thursday December 28.

“However, he has not been in contact with family or friends today.

‘‘We are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.”

Anyone who has information about Jay’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0108 of 28th December.