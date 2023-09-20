Police make arrest after reports of car abandoned after crash on Fife road
Police have made an arrest after a car was found apparently abandoned after a crash on a Fife road.
The incident happened earlier today on the B922, north of Kirkcaldy. Police attended the scene around lunchtime. The incident involved one vehicle.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested and inquriies are continuing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single car on the B922 near Thornton shortly after 12.20pm on Wednesday. The vehicle was found having been abandoned. A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”