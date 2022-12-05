Jamie Murdoch was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the Q67 near Kingskettle, on Monday, November 29.

The 29-year old motorcyclist came from Leven. He was involved in a collision with a grey VW Golf. The car driver, a 51-year-old woman, was uninjured.

The road was closed for several hours to allow collision investigators to conduct enquiries at the scene.

Mr Murdoch’s family paid tribute to him, saying he would never be forgotten.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, they said: said: “Jamie was a loving boyfriend, loving son, loving brother to his sister and brothers and a loving cousin. He was sadly taken from us too soon and he will never be forgotten.

“Jamie was always there for you if you needed him. He loved his motorbikes, he loved to fix stuff and you would always find Jamie with something in his hands fixing something.

“There was never a day you wouldn't see Jamie doing something or giving someone a hand. He was always there helping out. No matter what the weather was like, he would be there.”

Police investigations into the crash are continuing.

Sergeant Colin Morrison said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Murdoch’s family and friends.

“Our enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and I would ask anyone who may be able to assist who hasn’t spoken to police to get in touch.”