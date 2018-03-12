Police name man killed in crash

Police in Fife have named the man who was killed in a car crash last week.

Police in Fife can confirm the identity of a man who died following a road collision near Windygates on Tuesday March 6.

He was 36-year-old David Anthony Moore from Cardenden.

The collision happened on the A911 Windygates to Glenrothes road at the Durie Vale roundabout around 10.35pm.

He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance staff.

Road Policing officers closed the road in both directions while they conducted inquiries.

Mr Moore’s family have requested privacy to come to terms with their loss.

Anyone who has information that can assist officers with their inquiries who hasn’t yet contacted police is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 4122 of March 6.