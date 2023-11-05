News you can trust since 1871
Police name pedestrian killed in Fife road crash

Police have named a pedestrian killed in a road crash in Fife earlier this week.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 5th Nov 2023, 11:18 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 11:18 GMT
Reginald Tucker was pronounced dead at the scene following the incident on the A911 near Milton Road on Monday. The crash involved a car, and Mr Tucker, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle driver and passenger were shaken but not injured.

The road was closed until 1:00am on Tuesday to allow an investigation to be carried out.

Road Policing Inspector James Henry said: “Enquiries into the circumstances of this collision are ongoing, and I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the pedestrian or the crash to please contact us.

Reginald Tucker was killed in the road crash this week (Pic: submitted)Reginald Tucker was killed in the road crash this week (Pic: submitted)
"I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cams or home recording equipment to check their footage for anything that could assist us. We would also like to thank everyone who stopped at the scene to help. If you did and haven’t provided officers with your details, please contact 101, quoting reference 2946 of 30, October.”

.

