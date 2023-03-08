Police - no suspicious circumstances after man’s body recovered from Fife river
Police have said there are no suspicious circumstances after a man’s body was recovered from the River Leven.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Leslie around 5:30am on Tuesday.
Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, including a water rescue unit, attended.
Police confirmed the man’;s next of kin have been informed.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “Around 5.20am on Tuesday, the body of a man was discovered in the River Leven, Leslie.
“Next of kin have been informed and enquiries are ongoing.”
They confirmed this morning there were no suspicious circumstances.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were requested at 5.27am on Tuesday, to assist our police partners in Glenrothes. Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances and two water rescue units to Leslie Bridge, where firefighters assisted their partners before leaving the scene."