Police officer beat ex bloody in brutal attack

A BRUTAL cop who viciously attacked his former partner and left her covered in bite marks has dodged a jail term.

Decorated Fife police officer Stuart Doran left Kirsten Grieve – also a police officer – with 17 separate injuries on her head and body during the violent attack on November 28 last year.

Doran was commended for bravery during his service with Police Scotland’s Fife Division - but resigned from the force last month the day before he appeared in court to admit the horror assault.

The cowardly attack took place at a drunken party during which Doran – who was at the time signed off work with a shoulder injury – grabbed Miss Grieve and straddled her on a bed before seizing her by the neck by force.

He rained down punches on her then bit her on the face and body before placing his hand over her mouth and nose, leaving her gasping for breath.

After escaping his clutches, she ran into the garage of the property where three party guests were sitting and said: “He beat me.”

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court was told the woman had bloody facial injuries and blood spatter on the top she was wearing.

The court heard Doran later spent 20 days in prison on remand over the festive season last year after breaching a bail order not to contact his victim following his initial court appearance.

Fiscal depute Brent Bisset told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court that pictures showed Miss Grieve’s injuries included extensive bruising on her face, chest, arms and legs.

He added: “One picture shows injuries of the neck which are consistent with being seized with force. [Another picture] shows a bite mark to the face.”

Mr Bisset added that Doran had also breached a bail condition, forbidding him from contacting or attempting to contact the woman.

He said: “Her mobile phone was seized as part of inquiries. During an analysis of the messages, it became apparent that the accused and his victim had been in contact with each other via a third party.

“Between December 3 and December 22 2017, 240 calls and messages from the accused were made to the woman.

“298 calls from her to the accused were also made. The accused was remanded in custody for 20 days.”

Doran (38) of Altyre Avenue, Glenrothes, pleaded guilty on indictment to charges of assault to injury and breaching bail.

He admitted that on November 28 last year at an address in Fife he assaulted Miss Grieve and pinned her down, straddled her with his legs, repeatedly punched her on the face and head, seized her by the beck, pinched and bit her on the face and body, seized her hair and covered her nose and mouth with his hand causing her to struggle to breathe all to her injury.

Defence advocate Shelagh McColl QC said Doran had resigned from the police after realising his position was “untenable”.

She added: “He has resigned from police service and that was a career he had always wanted and pursued.

“He had received a commendation for bravery for saving someone’s life during that service.

“He would be vulnerable in a custodial setting due to his former occupation and his mental health.

“He takes full responsibility for this offence but he cannot remember any of it.”

Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist QC imposed a community payback order with 200 hours unpaid work, two years supervision and an order to attend alcohol and mental health counselling.

He said: “This is a very serious matter.

“The nature of the assault described on the previous occasion was horrific to some degree.

“The breach of bail charge is also a serious matter notwithstanding the context in which it took place.

“However, powerful arguments have been put forward that there is an alternative to custody in this case and I think that those arguments fall to be accepted.”

Doran was ushered from the courtroom via a side door and smiled with friends and family as he left the building shortly after.

However, he made no comment.

