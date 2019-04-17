Police operation as 120,000 head to Kirkcaldy’s Links Market

An estimated 120,000 people are set to pour into Kirkcaldy for the 2019 Links Market which gets underway this afternoon.

And, at the start of the six-day fair, police have launched their annual operation to keep the public safe.

The market runs from today until Monday, and will see huge numbers descend on the town’s Esplanade for the centuries-old shows.

Officers will be deployed on high-visibility patrols to offer reassurance, and to deter criminal activity.

You may also be interested in:

Opening times for the Links Market

Police warn of crackdown on underage drinking at Links Market

Links Market: The facts and the history you didn’t know

Road closures warning as Links Market arrives

In Pictures: Links Market from 1952 until today

Anyone planning to attend is advised to give appropriate consideration to their own personal safety and the security of their belongings.

In addition, the public are also advised to give thought as to how they plan on travelling to and from the Links Market, with traffic likely to be much heavier than usual.

Chief Inspector Tom Brown, event commander, said: “It’s always a very special atmosphere during the Links Market and many people come from all over the Kingdom and further afield to enjoy the street fair.

“In preparation for this event, we have once again been working closely with The Showman’s Guild, Global Security, Fife Council and our emergency services partners to provide the best possible to safety and security for residents and visitors.

“The public have a key role to play in helping us preserve safety and deter crime by ensuring they take care of all personal belongings and never leave any valuables unattended at any time.

“With thousands of people visiting Kirkcaldy for the Links Market, parking will be at a premium and vehicles should not be left where they are causing an obstruction or danger to motorists or other pedestrians. Free parking will be available at the Thistle multi-storey car park.

Safety information is HERE www.scotland.police.uk