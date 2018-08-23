Police praise victims’ courage as man jailed for historic child sex abuse

Police have paid tribute to the “courage and strength” of victims of sex abuse who helped jail their abuser decades after he committed his crimes.

James Rennie abused children in Fife over three decades ago.

James Rennie

Now aged 72, he was jailed for 42 months after appearing at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Rennie, also known as James Black has also been registered indefinitely as a sex offender.

His offences took place in the Tayport area between 1977 and 1981, and were reported to police in 2016.

Rennie, who stayed in Edinburgh, was found guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court on 13th July 2018.

Detective Constable Kenny Watt of Fife’s Public Protection Unit said: “Rennie’s conviction is due to the courage and strength of the victims in coming forward, and I hope that a prison sentence has helped to give them some sense of closure.

“Time is no barrier to reporting sexual crimes. I would encourage any members of the public who may have information about anyone responsible for such offences to contact Police Scotland on 101, or report this anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”