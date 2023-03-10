Police probe after body found on Anstruther beach
A body has been found on the beach at Anstruther.
The discovery was made near Anstruther Golf Course around 6:40am.
A police investigation is underway.
As a result, Fife Coastal Path between Anstruther Golf Club and Pittenweem was closed as officers put up a cordon, which has since been removed.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.40am on Friday police were called after a body was found on a beach near the golf club in Anstruther, Fife.
“Officers remain at the scene and inquiries are continuing.”
No details have been revealed about the circumstances surrounding the death.