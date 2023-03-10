The discovery was made near Anstruther Golf Course around 6:40am.

A police investigation is underway.

As a result, Fife Coastal Path between Anstruther Golf Club and Pittenweem was closed as officers put up a cordon, which has since been removed.

The body was found on the beach near the golf course (Pic: Google Maps)

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.40am on Friday police were called after a body was found on a beach near the golf club in Anstruther, Fife.

“Officers remain at the scene and inquiries are continuing.”

