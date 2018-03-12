Police probe after boy hit by train

A 17-year-old boy has been hit by a train in Fife, prompting a police investigation.

British Transport Police are investigating the incident, which happened at Kingskettle, near Ladybank station on Saturday night.

S spokesman for BTP said: “We were called at 10.56pm on Saturday to the railway tracks near Kingskettle, after reports of a person being struck by a train.

“Officers and paramedics did attend but a 17-year old boy was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“It’s not being treated as suspicious at this time, and a report will be made to the procurator fiscal.”