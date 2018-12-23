Police probe after man dies in Kirkcaldy street

A man has died in a Kirkcaldy street, prompting a police probe into the circumstances of his death.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Fife are investigating after a man was found injured in the street at Adam Smith Court, Kirkcaldy at around 9.40am on Sunday December 23.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene and the death is currently being treated as unexplained. Inquiries are ongoing.”

