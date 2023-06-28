Police probe after man found dead at Glenrothes hotel
Police are investigating an ‘unexplained’ death at a Glenrothes hotel.
Emergency services were called to the Travelodge at Bankhead this morning after reports a man had died. Officers were called around 10:20am and inquiries are ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 10.20am on Wednesday, police received a report a man had died in Bankhead, Glenrothes. Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing. The death is being treated as unexplained."