Police probe after woman, 21, found with head injury in Burntisland

Police have launched an investigation after a woman sustained a head injury in an incident in Burntisland.

By Allan Crow
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 8:42am

It happened over the weekend, sparking a response from the emergency services.

The 21-year was taken to hospital following the incident in the town’s Kirkton Road, which was sealed off while officers investigated.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning, around 4:40am.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a concern for a person in the Kirkton Road area of Burntisland.

“A 21-year old woman was found injured and taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with a head injury. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

