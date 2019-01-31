Police probe after young Fife man found dead

Police are investigating after a young man was found dead in Fife.

The man, named locally as 22-year-old Lewis Cunningham, was found at Church Street in Burntisland on Sunday.

Police are currently treating his death as unexplained.

“Police in Fife were called to an address on Church Street in Burntisland around 4.35pm on Sunday January 27, following the death of a 22-year-old man.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

