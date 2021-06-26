Police probe as worker, 23, dies after being injured at Rosyth Dockyard

Rosyth Dockyard.

The 23-year old was injured yesterday morning, and rushed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he later died.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

No details have been released about the incident which saw emergency services go to the dockyard around 10:45am on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police confirmed there were called after reports a worker had been injured.

A spokesman said: "Emergency services attended and a 23-year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he died a short time later.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing into the incident and The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.”

The identity of the man has not yet been revealed.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.