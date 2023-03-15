Police probe death of 24-year old woman in Kirkcaldy
Police are investigating the sudden death of a woman in Kirkcaldy.
Officers attended a flat in the town’s Tiree Place in the very early hours of Wednesday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 00.40am on Wednesday, to a report of a sudden death within a property on Tiree Place, Kirkcaldy.
“The body of a 24-year-old woman was found within.
"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances but the death is not believed to be suspicious.”