Police probe death of 24-year old woman in Kirkcaldy

Officers attended a flat in the town’s Tiree Place in the very early hours of Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 00.40am on Wednesday, to a report of a sudden death within a property on Tiree Place, Kirkcaldy.

“The body of a 24-year-old woman was found within.

Officers attended the scene in Tiree Place, Kirkcaldy