Police probe death of 24-year old woman in Kirkcaldy

Police are investigating the sudden death of a woman in Kirkcaldy.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 15th Mar 2023, 15:26 GMT- 1 min read

Officers attended a flat in the town’s Tiree Place in the very early hours of Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 00.40am on Wednesday, to a report of a sudden death within a property on Tiree Place, Kirkcaldy.

“The body of a 24-year-old woman was found within.

Officers attended the scene in Tiree Place, Kirkcaldy
"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances but the death is not believed to be suspicious.”

