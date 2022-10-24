The blaze occurred on Ridge Way, Dalgety Bay, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police said they are treating it as wilful fireraising.

Fire crews from Dunfermline Lochgelly and Kirkcaldy were summoned to the scene around 4:50am.

The former Dobbies store in Dalgety Bay

The popular garden centre closed its doors in early 2020 to focus on its Dunfermline outlet, and the boarded up premises are set to become a new B&M store.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 4.50am on Sunday, officers received a report of a fire at a premises on“Officers assisted with traffic management.

“It is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Firefighters spent around three hours bringing the blaze under control.

In October 2021, discount retailer B&M won approval from Fife Council to demolish the old Dobbies, and build a brand new store on the site.

The development is set to create up to 55 part-time and full-time jobs, and it will sit next to the Asda superstore which anchors the town’s growing retail park.

A supporting statement as part of the playing process said: “There is an urgent need to create job opportunities now particularly given the scale of shop closures nationally.”

