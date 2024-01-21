Police probe ‘deliberate’ Kirkcaldy stairwell fire after 12 people evacuated

Police have launched a probe into a deliberate fire in Kirkcaldy which led to 12 people being evacuated in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The blaze broke out in the stairwell of a block of flats in Templehall Avenue, sparking a response from the emergency services. A total of 12 people and four pets were evacuated. The incident happened around 3:30am as a total of five fire crews raced to the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.30am on Sunday, officers received a report of a fire on Templehall Avenue, Kirkcaldy. The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Multiple crews were sent to the scene where 12 casualties were evacuated including animals.”