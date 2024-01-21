Police probe ‘deliberate’ Kirkcaldy stairwell fire after 12 people evacuated
and live on Freeview channel 276
The blaze broke out in the stairwell of a block of flats in Templehall Avenue, sparking a response from the emergency services. A total of 12 people and four pets were evacuated. The incident happened around 3:30am as a total of five fire crews raced to the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.30am on Sunday, officers received a report of a fire on Templehall Avenue, Kirkcaldy. The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Multiple crews were sent to the scene where 12 casualties were evacuated including animals.”
Police enquiries are on going. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0501 of Sunday, January 21.