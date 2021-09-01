Police probe early morning fire at flat in Fife town

An investigation is underway after a fire in a flat in Rosyth.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 9:06 am

The blaze broke out in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Thomson Place.

No-one was injured.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 1:15am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward

Read More

Read More
Probe into £15,000 blaze which destroyed caravan and catering van in Kirkcaldy

Police said the cause of fire has yet to be determined, but inquiries carried out by officers so far have established there were several people in the area around the time of the incident.

They are appealing for these people to contact them as they may have information which could assist in the investigation.

Call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0139 of 31 August, 2021.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V