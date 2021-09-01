Police probe early morning fire at flat in Fife town
An investigation is underway after a fire in a flat in Rosyth.
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 9:06 am
The blaze broke out in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Thomson Place.
No-one was injured.
Emergency services were called to the scene around 1:15am.
Police said the cause of fire has yet to be determined, but inquiries carried out by officers so far have established there were several people in the area around the time of the incident.
They are appealing for these people to contact them as they may have information which could assist in the investigation.
Call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0139 of 31 August, 2021.