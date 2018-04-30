Police probe fire attack at Fife home

Police in Fife are appealing for witnesses after a suspicious fire outside a home which destroyed a caravan and damaged the property.

Firefighters were called in the early hours of Sunday morning to the blaze on Megginch Place in Pitteuchar, Glenrothes.

Police say the property damaged by the fire was occupied.

Detective Constable Gavin Alcorn of Glenrothes CID said: “This was a very dangerous incident that resulted in the destruction of a caravan and part of an occupied property.

“I would appeal for members of the public with any information relating to this incident to contact 101, quoting reference number PS-20180429-0527.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 1.54am on Sunday, April 29, to reports of a caravan fire.

The fire damaged windows on the property.

“Operations Control mobilised two fire engines to Megginch Place, Glenrothes, where firefighters were met by a well-developed fire.

“Firefighters extinguished the fire before leaving the scene after ensuring the area had been made safe.

“There were no casualties.”