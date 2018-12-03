Police probe into incident near Fife school

Police are investigating at an address near a Fife school after a man was taken to hospital.

Witnesses say a large number of police, including investigators in protective clothing, have been attending an address in North Street, near Lochgelly West Primary School.

Police are investigating.

It is understood police have been in attendance throughout the day.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Fife are investigating after a 19-year-old man became unwell at an address in the North Street area of Lochgelly.

“He was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.”

