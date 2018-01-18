Police probe post office robbery

Police are at the scene of a post office which was robbed earlier this afternoon.

The incident happened in Kinglassie today, and officers are appealing for information.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife are investigating following a report of robbery at the post office in Kinglassie Main Street.

“The incident was reported to police around 2.15pm on Thursday, January 18.

“Officers are in attendance and are currently establishing the full circumstances.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Kirkcaldy CID on 101, quoting incident number 1698 of January 18, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”